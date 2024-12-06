Anti-narcotics Awareness Seminar Held At Borstal Jail
An anti-narcotics awareness seminar was organized at Borstal Jail under the aegis of Anjuman-e-Insidad-e-Manshiyat Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) here on Friday to promote a drug-free society by educating the jail birds about the harms and dangers of drug addiction
Renowned psychiatrist Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar highlighted the devastating impact of narcotics on individuals, families and society.
He emphasized the importance of preventive measures and community efforts in combating drug addiction and said that special focus was paid to the education, awareness campaigns, and rehabilitation programs which could help the affected individuals reintegrate into the society.
General Secretary Anjuman Insidad-e-Manshiyat Aamina Akram also addressed the seminar and urged the participants to take collective responsibility in eradicating the menace of drugs.
She emphasized the need for stronger collaboration between healthcare institutions and law enforcement agencies for protecting the coming generations from drug addiction.
President Anjuman Tajiran City Faisalabad Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sikka also distributed blankets and edibles among the jail inmates.
Assistant Director Anti Narcotics Force Syed Salman Hundal, Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal, Saleem Qadri, Muhammad Afzal, Sufiya Rizwan and others were also present in the seminar.
