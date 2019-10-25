Anti-narcotics awareness seminar held in Faisalabad

An anti-narcotics awareness seminar was held at Government Pakistan Model High School, Kutchery Bazaar, under the aegis of Anjumane Anti-Narcotics DHQ Hospital, on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :An anti-narcotics awareness seminar was held at Government Pakistan Model High school , Kutchery Bazaar, under the aegis of Anjumane Anti-Narcotics DHQ Hospital, on Friday.

Chairman Department of Psychiatry Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar was chief guest, while General Secretary Anjumane Anti-Narcotics Anwar Khan, Principal Akhtar Saeed, teachers and student were present on the occasion.

Prof Dr Imtiaz Dogar said that narcotics was a curse which damaging lives of the youth. He said that every person of society should play his role to keep safe the young generation.