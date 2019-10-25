UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-narcotics Awareness Seminar Held In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 06:10 PM

Anti-narcotics awareness seminar held in Faisalabad

An anti-narcotics awareness seminar was held at Government Pakistan Model High School, Kutchery Bazaar, under the aegis of Anjumane Anti-Narcotics DHQ Hospital, on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :An anti-narcotics awareness seminar was held at Government Pakistan Model High school, Kutchery Bazaar, under the aegis of Anjumane Anti-Narcotics DHQ Hospital, on Friday.

Chairman Department of Psychiatry Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar was chief guest, while General Secretary Anjumane Anti-Narcotics Anwar Khan, Principal Akhtar Saeed, teachers and student were present on the occasion.

Prof Dr Imtiaz Dogar said that narcotics was a curse which damaging lives of the youth. He said that every person of society should play his role to keep safe the young generation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Student Young Government

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Headquarters Marit ..

7 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif's illness just broke me down: Maryam ..

9 minutes ago

PTCL, MoITT& PNCA organizes art exhibition ‘Givi ..

15 minutes ago

Russia's Energomash Says Preparing Three RD-180 Ro ..

3 minutes ago

Writters , poets express solidarity with Kashmir

3 minutes ago

Eight official departments will be abolished: Dr I ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.