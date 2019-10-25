Anti-narcotics Awareness Seminar Held In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 06:10 PM
An anti-narcotics awareness seminar was held at Government Pakistan Model High School, Kutchery Bazaar, under the aegis of Anjumane Anti-Narcotics DHQ Hospital, on Friday
Chairman Department of Psychiatry Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar was chief guest, while General Secretary Anjumane Anti-Narcotics Anwar Khan, Principal Akhtar Saeed, teachers and student were present on the occasion.
Prof Dr Imtiaz Dogar said that narcotics was a curse which damaging lives of the youth. He said that every person of society should play his role to keep safe the young generation.