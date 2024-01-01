Anti-narcotics campaign of Hazara Police yields significant results in 2023

In a determined effort to combat the drug menace, Hazara Police, led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Muhammad Ijaz Khan, has undertaken extensive measures in 2023 as part of its ongoing "Drug-Free Hazara" campaign

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) In a determined effort to combat the drug menace, Hazara Police, led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Muhammad Ijaz Khan, has undertaken extensive measures in 2023 as part of its ongoing "Drug-Free Hazara" campaign. This was disclosed in the annual report of Hazara police.

The police force has been actively engaged in operations against the widespread network of drug dealers, taking practical steps to eliminate narcotics and pursuing legal actions against offenders.

During the year 2023, Hazara Police registered a total of 3,268 cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act across all eight districts of the region. Notable seizures from arrested drug dealers included 3,590 kilograms of Hashis, 142 kilograms of Ice drug, 462 kilograms of Heroin, and 16,553 liters of alcohol. Stringent measures have been implemented to curb the activities of those involved in the drug trade.

DIG Hazara, Muhammad Ijaz Khan, emphasized that the police force is committed to continuing its anti-narcotics operations in 2024, employing all possible measures to eradicate narcotics from the region. Individuals engaged in the drug trade are deemed enemies of humanity and society, underscoring the critical importance of collective efforts in this ongoing battle.

The public is encouraged to play an active role in supporting these efforts by reporting any information about drug networks and individuals to Hazara Police. Citizens can contact the official complaint number of DIG Hazara at 03461119650 via text message or WhatsApp. It is assured that the identity of the informant will be kept confidential, reinforcing the community's role in safeguarding future generations from the perils of narcotics.