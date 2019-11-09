Anti-Narcotics court rejects bail plea of Rana Sanaullah

An Anti-narcotics court has rejected the bail plea of former provincial minister Rana Sanaullah

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th November, 2019) An Anti-narcotics court has rejected the bail plea of former provincial minister Rana Sanaullah.Anti-drug court took up the case for hearing on Saturday.During the course of hearing Counsel of Rana Sanaullah prayed court that he is ready to give any type of guarantee in connection with release of Rana Sanaullah on bail.

He said if court wants it can keep passport of Rana Sanaullah into its custody.Counsel of ANF said that court should not give verdict after watching CCTV footage of case.Court has rejected the bail plea of Rana Sanaullah.