Anti-narcotics drive begins

Anti-narcotics drive began in the University of Jhang, inaugurated by Vice Chancellor of the University Dr Shahid Munir

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Anti-narcotics drive began in the University of Jhang, inaugurated by Vice Chancellor of the University Dr Shahid Munir.

The VC visited the gallery, where paintings of students were displayed.

He appreciated the paintings of students which highlighted injuries effects of drug uses.

He urged the students to save themselves from narcotics.