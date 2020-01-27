Anti-narcotics Drive Begins
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 09:03 PM
Anti-narcotics drive began in the University of Jhang, inaugurated by Vice Chancellor of the University Dr Shahid Munir
The VC visited the gallery, where paintings of students were displayed.
He appreciated the paintings of students which highlighted injuries effects of drug uses.
He urged the students to save themselves from narcotics.