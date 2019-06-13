UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Seizes 3,176 Kg Drugs In 21 Operations; Arrests 19 In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 05:22 PM

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seizes 3,176 kg drugs in 21 operations; arrests 19 in Rawalpindi

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 3,176 kg narcotics valuing Rs2.26 billion in international market, arrested 19 culprits including five females and impounded 10 vehicles while conducting 21 counter-narcotic strikes during last seven days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 3,176 kg narcotics valuing Rs2.26 billion in international market, arrested 19 culprits including five females and impounded 10 vehicles while conducting 21 counter-narcotic strikes during last seven days.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised of 2654.45 kg Hashish, 17.2 kg heroin, 8.15 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 5.9 kg opium, 1.63 kg amphetamine (Ice), 486 kg liqour and 23710x Xanax tablets.

ANF Quetta recovered 2521 kg drugs in two separate intelligence based operations conducted at Qilla Abdullah and District Panjgur.

As per details, ANF Quetta conducted an intelligence based operation near Killi Michikai, Tehsil and District Qilla Abdullah and recovered 1421 kg Hashish from a rainy nullah.

As per preliminary reports, drug was placed for handing over to another narcotics gang for further transportation. In another operation, ANF Quetta intercepted an unattended truck at TurbatPanjgur Road, District Panjgur and recovered 1100 kg Hashish from the vehicle. Drugs were transported for handing over to another narcotics gang.

ANF Rawalpindi arrested Muhammad Yaqoob and female accomplice namely Noor Bibi both residents of Tank and recovered three kg Heroin from their personal possession. Both were arrested near Tarkai Toll Plaza, Jehlum.

In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Shahzeb r/o Peshawar at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1.630 kg Amphetamine (Ice) form his suitcase.

In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested a female identified as Asia Bibi r/o Nowshera and recovered two kg Heroin from her personal possession. She was arrested near Chungi Number 26 bus stop, Islamabad.

In fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 2.4 kg Hashish form personal possession of the arrested female accused namely Afia r/o Charsadda. She was arrested near Chungi Number 26 Bus Stop, Islamabad.

In Fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested two accused persons namely Umar Wahid & Khan Bacha both r/o Swat at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 20800 Xanax Tabs (weighing 2.85 Kg) from their bags.

In sixth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested two accused persons identified as Touheed Ullah & Hamayun Khan and recovered two kg Hashish from their personal possession. They were arrested near Tarkai Toll Plaza, Jehlum. In seventh operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a car near Qutbal Toll Plaza, Attock and recovered four kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Saadat Ali r/o Attock.

ANF Lahore arrested two female accused namely Rukhsana Ashraf and Chanda bibi both r/o Faisalabad and recovered 2.4 kg Opium from their personal possession. Both were arrested near Motorway Toll Plaza, Sargodha.

In another operation, ANF Lahore arrested an accused namely Muhammad Yasin r/o Vehari at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 7.1 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) from his bag.

In third operation, ANF Lahore arrested Shair Baz r/o Sargodha at Sialkot International Airport and recovered 1.050 kg Methamphetamine which was concealed in his hand bag.

ANF Peshawar arrested an accused person namely Arab Ali r/o Swabi at Peshawar International Airport and recovered 2910x Xanax Tabs (weighing 385 gram) which was concealed in plastic bottles placed in his bag.

In another operation, ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Arsalan Khan r/o Charsadda at Peshawar International Airport and recovered two kg Heroin which was tactfully concealed in secret cavity of his bag.

In third operation, ANF Peshawar conducted a raid at house located at outskirts of Shahkas, intercepted two vehicles and recovered a total of 10.2 kg Heroin and 3.5 kg Opium which was concealed in seats and trunk of the vehicles.

In fourth operation, ANF Peshawar arrested Khwaja Mir r/o Khyber Agency at Peshawar International Airport and recovered 2.45 kg Hashish which was concealed in his brief case.

In fifth operation, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC (North) intercepted two cars at Bara Road and recovered 20 kg Hashish and 40 kg Hashish respectively from both vehicles.

In sixth operation, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC (North) intercepted two cars from desolated house located at outskirts of Jamrud and recovered 460 kg Liquor form both vehicles.

In seventh operation, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC (North) intercepted two cars near Shin Qamar Check Post and recovered 25 kg Hashish and 35 kg Hashish respectively from both vehicles.

ANF Karachi arrested an accused person namely Sagheer Ahmed r/o Karachi Near Toba Masjid, Babi Bazar, Nazimabad Number 2, Karachi and recovered 1.6 kg Hashish from his personal possession. In another operation, ANF Karachi recovered one kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Akbar Ali r/o Karachi. He was arrested near Javed Clinic, Qabli Bazar, Nazimabad Number 2, Karachi.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Police Khyber Agency Swat Motorway Drugs Vehicles Road Vehicle Car Sargodha Turbat Rawalpindi Sialkot Charsadda Nowshera Vehari Swabi Tank Attock Panjgur Jamrud Market Mosque Post From Billion Arab Airport Asia Bibi

Recent Stories

At Least 8 People Killed, 11 Injured by Suicide At ..

30 seconds ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveilla ..

3 minutes ago

Medical colleges to face penalty on charging exces ..

3 minutes ago

2 women among 4 held, 24-kg heroin seized in Sargo ..

3 minutes ago

Experts hail PTI govt for taxing items detrimental ..

7 minutes ago

Constable among two killed in cross fire in Sargod ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.