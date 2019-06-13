Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seizes 3,176 kg drugs in 21 operations; arrests 19 in Rawalpindi

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 3,176 kg narcotics valuing Rs2.26 billion in international market, arrested 19 culprits including five females and impounded 10 vehicles while conducting 21 counter-narcotic strikes during last seven days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 3,176 kg narcotics valuing Rs2.26 billion in international market, arrested 19 culprits including five females and impounded 10 vehicles while conducting 21 counter-narcotic strikes during last seven days.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised of 2654.45 kg Hashish, 17.2 kg heroin, 8.15 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 5.9 kg opium, 1.63 kg amphetamine (Ice), 486 kg liqour and 23710x Xanax tablets.

ANF Quetta recovered 2521 kg drugs in two separate intelligence based operations conducted at Qilla Abdullah and District Panjgur.

As per details, ANF Quetta conducted an intelligence based operation near Killi Michikai, Tehsil and District Qilla Abdullah and recovered 1421 kg Hashish from a rainy nullah.

As per preliminary reports, drug was placed for handing over to another narcotics gang for further transportation. In another operation, ANF Quetta intercepted an unattended truck at Turbat � Panjgur Road, District Panjgur and recovered 1100 kg Hashish from the vehicle. Drugs were transported for handing over to another narcotics gang.

ANF Rawalpindi arrested Muhammad Yaqoob and female accomplice namely Noor Bibi both residents of Tank and recovered three kg Heroin from their personal possession. Both were arrested near Tarkai Toll Plaza, Jehlum.

In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Shahzeb r/o Peshawar at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1.630 kg Amphetamine (Ice) form his suitcase.

In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested a female identified as Asia Bibi r/o Nowshera and recovered two kg Heroin from her personal possession. She was arrested near Chungi Number 26 bus stop, Islamabad.

In fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 2.4 kg Hashish form personal possession of the arrested female accused namely Afia r/o Charsadda. She was arrested near Chungi Number 26 Bus Stop, Islamabad.

In Fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested two accused persons namely Umar Wahid & Khan Bacha both r/o Swat at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 20800 Xanax Tabs (weighing 2.85 Kg) from their bags.

In sixth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested two accused persons identified as Touheed Ullah & Hamayun Khan and recovered two kg Hashish from their personal possession. They were arrested near Tarkai Toll Plaza, Jehlum. In seventh operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a car near Qutbal Toll Plaza, Attock and recovered four kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Saadat Ali r/o Attock.

ANF Lahore arrested two female accused namely Rukhsana Ashraf and Chanda bibi both r/o Faisalabad and recovered 2.4 kg Opium from their personal possession. Both were arrested near Motorway Toll Plaza, Sargodha.

In another operation, ANF Lahore arrested an accused namely Muhammad Yasin r/o Vehari at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 7.1 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) from his bag.

In third operation, ANF Lahore arrested Shair Baz r/o Sargodha at Sialkot International Airport and recovered 1.050 kg Methamphetamine which was concealed in his hand bag.

ANF Peshawar arrested an accused person namely Arab Ali r/o Swabi at Peshawar International Airport and recovered 2910x Xanax Tabs (weighing 385 gram) which was concealed in plastic bottles placed in his bag.

In another operation, ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Arsalan Khan r/o Charsadda at Peshawar International Airport and recovered two kg Heroin which was tactfully concealed in secret cavity of his bag.

In third operation, ANF Peshawar conducted a raid at house located at outskirts of Shahkas, intercepted two vehicles and recovered a total of 10.2 kg Heroin and 3.5 kg Opium which was concealed in seats and trunk of the vehicles.

In fourth operation, ANF Peshawar arrested Khwaja Mir r/o Khyber Agency at Peshawar International Airport and recovered 2.45 kg Hashish which was concealed in his brief case.

In fifth operation, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC (North) intercepted two cars at Bara Road and recovered 20 kg Hashish and 40 kg Hashish respectively from both vehicles.

In sixth operation, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC (North) intercepted two cars from desolated house located at outskirts of Jamrud and recovered 460 kg Liquor form both vehicles.

In seventh operation, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC (North) intercepted two cars near Shin Qamar Check Post and recovered 25 kg Hashish and 35 kg Hashish respectively from both vehicles.

ANF Karachi arrested an accused person namely Sagheer Ahmed r/o Karachi Near Toba Masjid, Babi Bazar, Nazimabad Number 2, Karachi and recovered 1.6 kg Hashish from his personal possession. In another operation, ANF Karachi recovered one kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Akbar Ali r/o Karachi. He was arrested near Javed Clinic, Qabli Bazar, Nazimabad Number 2, Karachi.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.