Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Seizes Over 955 Kg Drugs In 22 Operations; Arrests 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 10:42 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 955.567 kg of drugs worth US$24.078 million internationally, arrested 24 persons, impounded seven vehicles while conducting 22 counter narcotics operations during last week throughout the country.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 4.618 kg heroin, 887.461 kg hashish, 4.800 kg opium, 52.350 kg methamphetamine (Ice) 155 Ecstasy Tabs (0.076 kg), 40800 Valium Tabs (5.650 kgs), 824 Ltrs Hydrochloric Acid (HCL), 3700 intoxicant tabs (0.612 kgs), 46.650 kgs Cannabis seeds, two kg hashish oil and 30 injection ketalite (ketamine).

ANF Balochistan recovered 785.346 kg drugs in eight operations and arrested seven persons involved in drugs smuggling besides impounding two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 733.07 kg hashish, 52.200 kg methamphetamine (Ice) 155 Ecstasy Tabs (0.076 kg) 824 ltrs hydrochloric acid (HCL) and 46.560 kg Cannabis seeds.

ANF Punjab recovered 10.512 kg drugs in three operations and arrested four persons involved in drugs smuggling besides impounding a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 0.500 kg heroin, 3.600 kg hashish, 0.150 kg methamphetamine (Ice) 40800 valium tabs (5.650 kg) and 3700 intoxicant tabs (0.612 kg).

ANF KPK recovered 123.091 kg drugs in three operations and arrested five persons involved in drugs smuggling besides impounding two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 123.091 kg hashish and two kg hashish oil.

ANF Sindh recovered 30 injection ketalite (Ketamine) 10 ml (0.300 ml) in an operation and arrested an accused.

ANF North recovered 36.618 kg drugs in seven operations, arrested seven drug smugglers and impounded two vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 4.800 kg opium, 4.118 kg heroin and 27.700 kg hashish.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are under process.

