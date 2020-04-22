Anti Narcotics Force arrests two, recovers opium in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

The Anti Narcotics Force Sindh Police Station Hyderabad arrested two drug peddlers and recovered opium from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force Sindh Police Station Hyderabad arrested two drug peddlers and recovered opium from their possession.

An official of the force told on Wednesday that ANF acting on a tip off intercepted a suspected vehicle near Petaro Toll plaza and recovered 11 kg opium and arrested Bismillah s/o Dost Muhammad and Ghulam Mustafa s/o Pir Muhammad.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.