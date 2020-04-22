UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Narcotics Force Arrests Two, Recovers Opium In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:12 PM

Anti Narcotics Force arrests two, recovers opium in Karachi

The Anti Narcotics Force Sindh Police Station Hyderabad arrested two drug peddlers and recovered opium from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force Sindh Police Station Hyderabad arrested two drug peddlers and recovered opium from their possession.

An official of the force told on Wednesday that ANF acting on a tip off intercepted a suspected vehicle near Petaro Toll plaza and recovered 11 kg opium and arrested Bismillah s/o Dost Muhammad and Ghulam Mustafa s/o Pir Muhammad.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Station Vehicle Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Germany to start first clinical tests on virus vac ..

4 minutes ago

Japan Considering Use of Rapid Coronavirus Antigen ..

4 minutes ago

Govt distributes Rs 65.249b among 5.437 families t ..

22 minutes ago

Hungary Reports 70 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Cl ..

4 minutes ago

Ukrainian Cabinet Extends COVID-19 Quarantine to M ..

4 minutes ago

Tea imports shrink 15.61pc to $376.240 million

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.