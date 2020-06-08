UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Narcotics Force Arrests Woman Among Three Drug-traffickers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:16 PM

Anti-Narcotics Force arrests woman among three drug-traffickers

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested three drug-traffickers including a woman here and recovered narcotics from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested three drug-traffickers including a woman here and recovered narcotics from them.

An ANF spokesman said on Monday that raids were conducted in various areas on getting information about the presence of drug-traffickers and the accused were arrested.

Those arrested were identified as Rabia, wife of Usman Gull of Islamabad, Ashfaq, son of Fazal of Nagina Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad. and Muhammad Shahid, son of Bashir Ahmad of Faisalabad.

The police recovered six kilograms of charas and 500 grams of heroin from their possession.

Related Topics

Islamabad Faisalabad Police Wife Women From

Recent Stories

161 stakeholders benefit from PCB’s welfare sche ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

18 minutes ago

AJK President calls for declaring RSS as a terrori ..

37 minutes ago

Emirates Environmental Group celebrates 23rd cycle ..

50 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

6 seconds ago

Europe moves ahead with reopening as global virus ..

7 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.