Anti-Narcotics Force arrests woman among three drug-traffickers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested three drug-traffickers including a woman here and recovered narcotics from them.

An ANF spokesman said on Monday that raids were conducted in various areas on getting information about the presence of drug-traffickers and the accused were arrested.

Those arrested were identified as Rabia, wife of Usman Gull of Islamabad, Ashfaq, son of Fazal of Nagina Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad. and Muhammad Shahid, son of Bashir Ahmad of Faisalabad.

The police recovered six kilograms of charas and 500 grams of heroin from their possession.