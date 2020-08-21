Anti Narcotics Force commanders conference held at ANF Headquarters

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Force Commanders Conference was held here Friday at ANF Headquarters in the chairmanship of its Director General Major General Muhammad Arif Malik

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Force Commanders Conference was held here Friday at ANF Headquarters in the chairmanship of its Director General Major General Muhammad Arif Malik.

The conference was attended by Commanders of all Regional Directorates and Senior Staff Officers of ANF.

In the opening remarks, the DG appreciated performance of ANF especially focused campaign against drug sellers affecting the youth and students in educational institutions.

The DG also highlighted the magnitude and importance of operations and the emerging trends of use of synthetic drugs, underlining it as a grave threat requiring special measures.

During the conference, 'Fateha' was offered for ANF personals who recently embraced Shahadat in the operations in Mashkel area of Balochistan and village Manga, Tehsil Murree.

The DG emphasized that ANF would not be afraid of the cowardly actions of drug traffickers and smugglers.

The war against drugs would continue with full determination and courage.

The DG praised the performance of ANF intelligence and Force Commander Regional Directorate ANF North on the arrest of accused Faizan, who opened fire on the ANF team in Manga operation, as a result an ANF soldier Naik Muhammad Akbar embraced Shahadat.

On the intelligence information of ANF the accused was arrested from Muzafarabad (Azad Jammu &Kashmir) by Police along with heavy quantity of drugs and weapons.

The DG also directed the officers to accelerate the ongoing countrywide counter narcotics operations, with a continued special focus on apprehension of elements involved in drug smuggling to the students of academic institutions and hostels.

He also directed to take measures for apprehension of absconders and proclaimed offenders.

The DG reviewed the progress of counter narcotics operations and stressed on proactive and innovative steps for curbing drug trafficking and apprehension of drug supply sources.

Moreover, matters pertaining to enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, finance, administration and infrastructure development were widely discussed, while futuristic goals were also set-forth, paying special concentration on new initiatives and capacity building plans during the conference.