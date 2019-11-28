Anti Narcotics Force Inaugurates Its Live Radio Progrsm "zindagi Say Pyar"

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in collaboration with Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) inaugurated its live radio program namely "Zindagi Say Pyar" on FM Channel 101

Deputy Director General ANF inaugurated the program. DG Radio Pakistan, Chief of Staff ANF, Director Enforcement, Director DDR and high ranking officers of ANF & Radio Pakistan were also present during the ceremony.

On this occasion, Deputy Director General said the ANF awareness program would be an important milestone in the fight against drugs and the ANF is fully committed to eradication drug abuse from the country.

He thanked DG Radio Pakistan for launching of ANF awareness program against drugs abuse.The program will be broadcast on FM 101 from 3 to 4 PM on daily basis and will be heard all over Pakistan. The main purpose of the program is to raise awareness among the public especially youth against the growing trend of drugs use in society