Anti-Narcotics Force seizes 1.5 Kg heroin, 4.800 Kg hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team seized huge quantity of drugs and arrested the accused during an action conducted here on Thursday.

Acting on tip-off, the ANF team signaled a Suzuki van to stop at GT road Peshawar and recovered drugs including 1.5 Kilogram of heroin and 4.800 Kilogram hashish from secrete cavities of the vehicle.

The team arrested the culprit who was trying to smuggle the drug to Rawalpindi.