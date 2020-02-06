UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Narcotics Force Seizes 1.5 Kg Heroin, 4.800 Kg Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 03:54 PM

Anti-Narcotics Force seizes 1.5 Kg heroin, 4.800 Kg hashish

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team seized huge quantity of drugs and arrested the accused during an action conducted here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team seized huge quantity of drugs and arrested the accused during an action conducted here on Thursday.

Acting on tip-off, the ANF team signaled a Suzuki van to stop at GT road Peshawar and recovered drugs including 1.5 Kilogram of heroin and 4.800 Kilogram hashish from secrete cavities of the vehicle.

The team arrested the culprit who was trying to smuggle the drug to Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Peshawar Drugs Road Vehicle Rawalpindi Van From Suzuki

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree to disband Ajman&#0 ..

10 minutes ago

China Begins Clinical Trials of Experimental Coron ..

18 seconds ago

Man accused of raping five-year old girl at US emb ..

17 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court approves protective bail of S ..

20 seconds ago

PTI lauded for opposing bill to increase salaries ..

21 seconds ago

Mega Money Laundering case: 2 accused file acquitt ..

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.