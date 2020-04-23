Anti Narcotics Force seizes 1.689 metric tons drugs in 11 operations; arrests 10

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 )

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised of 1120 kg Morphine, 315.800 kg Opium, 251.900 kg Hashish and two kg Heroin.

As per details, in an intelligence based operation, ANF Quetta raided at an abandon house located at Nilan Rodh, Tehsil Mashgail, District Kharan and recovered 300 kg Opium. In another operation, ANF Quetta recovered 1120 kg Morphine from a Dry Nullah located at Koh-e-Rodini, Girdi Jungle, District Chaghi.

ANF Lahore raided near Hajvari Town, Hurbanspura, Lahore and recovered 500 grams Hashish from possession of the Muhammad Osama resident of Lahore.

On a tip-off, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC KP (Khyber Rifles) intercepted a car near Bigyari Check Post and recovered 4.800 kg Opium. An accused namely Israt Khan r/o Khyber was arrested. In another operation, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC KP, 161 Wing, Mahsud Scouts intercepted a car near Nala Check Post and recovered two kg Hashish. Resultantly an accused namely Hazrat Noor r/o Khyber was arrested.

In third operation, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC KP, 161 Wing, Mahsud Scouts arrested two accused namely M. Sabir Khan and Bakhat Muneer both r/o Khyber and recovered two kg Hashish and one kg Hashish respectively from their possession. Both were arrested near Nala Check Post. In fourth operation, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC KP, 143 Wing, Khyber Rifles arrested an accused identified as Zia Ullah r/o Khyber and recovered two kg Heroin. In fifth operation, ANF Peshawar raided near Toda Mala Nullah near Al Masud, District Khyber and recovered 4.8 kg Hashish. In sixth operation, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC KP, 161 Wing, Mahsud Scouts arrested an accused namely Anan Khan r/o Khyber and recovered one kg Hashish.

ANF Karachi intercepted a Mini Truck near Hub River Road Toll Plaza, Karachi and recovered 239.600 kg Hashish. A person onboard namely Abdullah Jan r/o Ziarat was arrested during the operation. In another operation, ANF Karachi intercepted a car near Pataro Toll Plaza, Indus Highway, Jamshoro and recovered 11 kg Opium. Two persons onboard namely Bismillah r/o Sanghar and Ghulam Mustafa r/o Kambar Shahdad Kot were arrested.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.