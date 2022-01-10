Anti Narcotics Force seizes 233 kg drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday carried out operations in two different localities and around 233 kilogram drugs including hashish, opium and heroin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday carried out operations in two different localities and around 233 kilogram drugs including hashish, opium and heroin.

According to an ANF spokesperson, about 183.600 kilograms of hashish and 24.700 kilograms of opium seized that were hidden in compartments of a truck on Pak-Afghan border Torkham.

During the operation, an accused Muhammad Noor, resident of Landi Kotal, was arrested red-handed.

The drugs were being smuggled from Afghanistan to Pakistan via Torkham border.

In another operation, the ANF team seized 26.846 kilogram heroin at the entrance of Islamabad International Airport.

A total of 25 packets of 1.073 kilograms of heroin were recovered from a vehicle and arrested accused Jawad Ali, resident of Swabi.

The arrested suspect was a key operative of an international drug trafficking group. The gang members smuggle drugs abroad through cargo.

According to the investigation, he said, the group is working with employees and airline staff at the airports.

The drugs were to be smuggled to United Kingdom through cargo.

Accused Jawad was being investigated to arrest other members of the group.

Cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation has been started.