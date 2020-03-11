UrduPoint.com
Anti-Narcotics Force Sindh Foils A Bid To Smuggle Addictive Drugs Abroad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:24 PM

Anti-Narcotics Force Sindh foils a bid to smuggle addictive drugs abroad

The Sindh Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Police Station Clifton Wednesday intercepted a container at the port and recovered huge quantity of addictive drugs including 98,000 Xanax tablets and 63,000 Lyrica capsules

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Police Station Clifton Wednesday intercepted a container at the port and recovered huge quantity of addictive drugs including 98,000 Xanax tablets and 63,000 Lyrica capsules.

An accused namely Muhammad Saleem s/o Abdul Shakoor was arrested who was exporting the drugs to UAE to his special client.

The search for accomplices of arrested is also underway. Meanwhile the ANF Police Station Korangi apprehended an accused Mehrab Ali s/o Sultan Ali and recovered 2000 Roche tablets from his possession, said a statement.

Cases against both the arrested have been registered and further investigations are underway.

