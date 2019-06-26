UrduPoint.com
Anti-narcotics Walk Held At Charsadda

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:24 PM

A walk to commemorate World Anti-Narcotics Day was observed in Shabqadar tehsil of Charsadda district to create awareness regarding negative effects of use of narcotics among people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :A walk to commemorate World Anti-Narcotics Day was observed in Shabqadar tehsil of Charsadda district to create awareness regarding negative effects of use of narcotics among people.

Tehsil Nazim Ghaffar Ullah Sheikh, DSP Shabqadar Muhammad Riaz Khan, AC Ilyas Khan, Central Chairman Organization of Youth Working Against Drugs Muhammad Shiraz and local people participated in the walk.

The walk participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against curse of narcotics.

The speakers while addressing the participants said narcotics are a curse for the society that was destructing the lives of youth and the parents should keep a check on their children so that they may not join any addictive company.

The speaker urged upon parents to educate their children so that they could play a positive role in the society.

