UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-narcotics Walk Held In Mirpurkhas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 09:42 PM

Anti-narcotics walk held in Mirpurkhas

In the supervision of Deputy Director Excise & Taxation, Anti Narcotics Mirpurkhas, Syed Munawar Ali Shah, a walk to commemorate World Anti-Narcotics Day was held here on Wednesday to create awareness regarding harmful effects of narcotics use among people

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :In the supervision of Deputy Director Excise & Taxation, Anti Narcotics Mirpurkhas, Syed Munawar Ali Shah, a walk to commemorate World Anti-Narcotics Day was held here on Wednesday to create awareness regarding harmful effects of narcotics use among people.

The walk started from Director Excise office and concluded at Mirpurkhas Press Club after passing through Gama stadium.

The walk participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against curse of narcotics.

The speakers while addressing the participants said narcotics was curse for the society which was destroying the lives of youth and the parents should keep a check on their children so that they might not join an addictive company.

They urged upon parents to educate their children so that they could play a positive role in the society.

A large number of people from different walks of life participated in the walk.

Related Topics

World Company From

Recent Stories

EU Calls on Iran to Continue Complying With Nuclea ..

2 minutes ago

Model Courts dispose of 94 murder, narcotics cases ..

2 minutes ago

136 vehicles challaned, 14 impounded for tax defau ..

2 minutes ago

US Extends Venezuela-Related License for Nynas AB ..

2 minutes ago

Inclusion of merged district in KP youth policy su ..

8 minutes ago

CDA issues notices to club, hotels for removing en ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.