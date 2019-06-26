Anti-narcotics walk held in Mirpurkhas

In the supervision of Deputy Director Excise & Taxation, Anti Narcotics Mirpurkhas, Syed Munawar Ali Shah, a walk to commemorate World Anti-Narcotics Day was held here on Wednesday to create awareness regarding harmful effects of narcotics use among people

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :In the supervision of Deputy Director Excise & Taxation, Anti Narcotics Mirpurkhas, Syed Munawar Ali Shah, a walk to commemorate World Anti-Narcotics Day was held here on Wednesday to create awareness regarding harmful effects of narcotics use among people.

The walk started from Director Excise office and concluded at Mirpurkhas Press Club after passing through Gama stadium.

The walk participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against curse of narcotics.

The speakers while addressing the participants said narcotics was curse for the society which was destroying the lives of youth and the parents should keep a check on their children so that they might not join an addictive company.

They urged upon parents to educate their children so that they could play a positive role in the society.

A large number of people from different walks of life participated in the walk.