As Maryam Nawaz raised slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif, some people said ‘Nawaz Sharif Murdabad’ in response.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 13th June, 2019) Slogans against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were raised in Maryam Nawaz’s Zafarwal rally on Wednesday.

A large number of people had attended the public rally.

The video of these anti-Nawaz slogans is going viral on social media.

Maryam Nawaz, vice president of Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PML-N) and daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif had criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for their first Federal budget.

While addressing a public rally on Wednesday here, the PML-N Vice President said that PTI led federal government on Tuesday unveiled a Rs7,022 billion austerity budget for the fiscal year 2019-20, setting ambitious tax collection targets to stabilise a faltering economy.

While terming the budget 2019-2020 as IMF budget, Maryam said government has raised the prices of food and other commodities burdening the poor people who are already suffering because of the incompetence of the administration.

She said every day of the incompetent Khan is damaging the country.

She further said this is not a budget but a prescription for sucking blood of poor. She said this black document would push Pakistan backwards and poor of this country would face further difficulties.

She added that today everyone including businessmen, salaried class and workers must be remembering Nawaz Sharif.