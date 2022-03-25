Anti-Pakistan forces hatching conspiracy against popular leadership of PTI: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that anti-Pakistan forces are hatching conspiracy against the popular leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that anti-Pakistan forces are hatching conspiracy against the popular leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Prime Minister Imran Khan has introduced open foreign policy around the world, he said while talking to a private television channel. Pakistan's open foreign policy introduced by PM Imran Khan is irking the West, he said. Anti-state elements are afraid of Imran Khan who has taken solid stand for securing Pakistan's interests, he said. PM Imran Khan has raised the issues of Muslim Ummah at world's important forums, he added.

The Western mind set people are trying to remove the government of Imran Khan through no-confidence move, he said. He made it clear that government have acquired all required numbers to fail no-confidence motion. He said the government under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan is committed to eliminate corruption from the society. Commenting on public meeting called by PTI leadership on March 27, he said the whole nation has already given clear message to Opposition parties. He said the PM will never resign from his post but PTI leader will close the doors of horse-trading for Opposition parties.