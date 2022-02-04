UrduPoint.com

Anti-Pakistan Forces Trying To Create Hurdles In Speedy Progress: Senator

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Anti-Pakistan forces trying to create hurdles in speedy progress: Senator

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Aon Abbas on Friday said that anti-Pakistan forces are trying to create hurdles in speedy progress of this region.

The next phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is going to start, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The terrorists were trying to make hindrance in Balochistan so that development projects could be halted in the provincial areas, he stated. The armed forces were fighting with the terrorists and eliminating them with full force, he said.

The Senator said that our armed forces had rendered matchless sacrifices in war on terror.

Commenting on talks with Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), he said the government has given priority to talks with disgruntled elements. The motive of the government is to give chance to peace rather violence, he said.

