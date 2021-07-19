UrduPoint.com
Anti-Pakistan Forces Trying To Sabotage Development Projects: NSA

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Monday said anti-Pakistan forces were trying to sabotage development projects being carried out in the country.

China, however, firmly stood with Pakistan and was helping it in completion of the projects initiated under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said while talking to a private television channel.

The NSA said hurdles were created for the Dasu Hydroelectric Project, but the situation now was fully under control as the work on it was continuing.

As regards Afghanistan, he said India and terrorists could benefit from the troubling situation in the neighbouring country. The Taliban were taking control of many areas in Afghanistan.

"We have secured our border with the Afghan border by fencing it," he added. All the security institutions, including intelligence agencies, were fully trained to cope with any situation, the NSA said.

Dr Moeed said talks were the only way to resolve the issues in Afghanistan, and that was why Pakistan had welcomed peace negotiations being held among Afghan rivals in Doha.

