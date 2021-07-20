UrduPoint.com
Anti-Pakistan Lobby Wants To Start Hybrid War: Sheikh Rashid

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 10:10 PM

Anti-Pakistan lobby wants to start hybrid war: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that anti-Pakistan lobby including India and Israel wanted to start hybrid war in the country but they would fail in their nefarious designs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that anti-Pakistan lobby including India and Israel wanted to start hybrid war in the country but they would fail in their nefarious designs.

Addressing a press conference here, the Minister said that anti Pakistan elements were hatching conspiracies to cause misunderstanding between Pakistan and China and create law and order situation.

He said it would be better if the daughter of Afghan ambassador became part of the investigation. The government would thoroughly investigate abduction issue, he added.

He said some international powers did not want Pak-China friendship and perpetrate actions such as the Dasu incident. The Dasu incident took place right before the Joint Coordination Committee meeting of CPEC and the incident involving Afghan envoy's daughter took place just days before the Afghan peace conference, he said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed IGs and security agencies to closely monitor the security situation in the country.

He said the footage pertaining to the Ambassador's daughter case had been sent to the Foreign Office and now it was their responsibility to inform Afghan diplomats about the situation. The fourth taxi driver involved in the investigation had also been traced, he added.

The Minister said that none of the taxi drivers involved in the investigation had a past criminal record that indicated their involvement in the abduction.

The Minister said the government planned to make the diplomatic enclave a special security zone after Eid holidays.

To a question about the situation in Afghanistan, he said it was the neighboring country's internal matter and Pakistan would accept whatever the Afghans decide.

