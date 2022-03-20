Anti-Pakistan social media accounts running malicious campaign against Pak Army: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said some anti-Pakistan social media accounts had launched a malicious campaign against the Pakistan Army by changing their display with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's logo.

In a tweet, he said that these accounts were used to run the campaign in favor of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and also targeted the Pakistan Army.

He said with the grace of Allah, there would be no differences between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Army as he (PM) believed that the institution was guaranteed safety and security of the country.