UrduPoint.com

Anti-Pakistan Social Media Accounts Running Malicious Campaign Against Pak Army: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Anti-Pakistan social media accounts running malicious campaign against Pak Army: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said some anti-Pakistan social media accounts had launched a malicious campaign against the Pakistan Army by changing their display with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's logo.

In a tweet, he said that these accounts were used to run the campaign in favor of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and also targeted the Pakistan Army.

He said with the grace of Allah, there would be no differences between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Army as he (PM) believed that the institution was guaranteed safety and security of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Army Social Media Sunday Muslim

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

15 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

23 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

1 day ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>