Anti-polio Awareness Walk Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:10 PM

Anti-polio awareness walk held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) ::An anti-polio awareness walk was held here on Monday.

Addressing the participants at the THQ hospital Kamalia, Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana urged the parents to get administered anti-polio drops to their children under five years of age to save them from crippling disease.

She said that fight against polio was a collective responsibility and people should cooperate with anti-polio teams.

The minister said the objective of repeating anti-polio campaign was to eradicate poliovirus completely from the society. She said the government was committed for polio-free Pakistan and urged for stepping up efforts in this regard.

She directed the health officers to get approach to each and every child up to five years of age by visiting door to door and gave polio vaccination to all.

