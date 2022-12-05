Anti-polio began to administer 92338 polio vaccine drops in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :An anti-polio campaign began here on Monday to administer polio vaccine drops to about 92338 children across the district.

The campaign had been inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak along with District Health Officer(DHO) Dr Shair Khan Afridi by giving polio drops to children at DC Office here on Saturday.

Comprehensive security arrangements had been made to conduct the campaign peacefully.

As part of security arrangements, the district administration has imposed section 144 and it will remain enforced from December 4 to 23 to maintain peace during the polio campaign.

The notification in this regard said it is necessary to impose a ban under section 144 in District Tank on pillion riding, displaying or brandishing any kind of licensed/unlicensed weapon, plying of vehicles with tinted glasses, ban on public rallies or gathering of more than five or six people.

Hameedullah Khattak said that elaborate arrangements have been made to conduct the anti-polio drive in a peaceful manner.

He urged parents to get their children vaccinated in the campaign in order to protect them from the crippling disease of polio.

"No child should be left without polio drops and foolproof security arrangements have been made by district police to provide security polio teams and make the drive a complete success by meeting the target," the DC maintained.