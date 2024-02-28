Anti Polio Campaign: 1.6 m kids given doses in first two days in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Multan division Maryam Khan said that 2.6 million kids were being given anti-polio doses across the division.

According to official sources, during the first two days of the anti-polio campaign, a total of 1.6 million were administered anti-polio drops.

About 10,000 teams are actively engaged in the field in all four districts including Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran, of the Multan division.

She stated that it was our duty to eradicate polio from society.

"Polio-free Pakistan is vital for safeguarding the future of youth", she maintained.

Maryam also urged parents to cooperate with the teams.