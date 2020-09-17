Anti-polio campaign arrangements reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah has chaired a meeting of the district anti-polio committee on Thursday to review arrangements for upcoming anti-polio campaign starting from September 21 in the district.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Faisal Khanzada and other relevant officials of different departments.

The DC directed officers of district polio monitoring teams to arrange training session for members of those teams to make the campaign a complete success and ensure that each child upto five years of age was administered anti-polio drops.