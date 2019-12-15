Anti Polio campaign at DHQ Hospital Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue Col Muhammad Anwar Khan said government is taking serious steps to get rid of the crippling disease of Polio from our soil which could only be possible with the cooperation of parents, society influential, teachers and volunteers etc.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Anti-Polio campaign kicked off in the district here on Sunday.

The inaugural ceremony was held at DHQ Hospital Attock. On the occasion DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar, Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Mahmood , CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz amd other officers were also present.

The minister said across the district 292000 children below the age of five years will be administered anti polio drops during the campaign with the help of 953 teams.

These teams will go door to door, he said adding, this facility would also be available at all entrance and exit points of the district, bus stands, railway stations and all health centers.