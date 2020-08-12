Anti- polio campaign begins from Aug 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Health department chalked out a comprehensive program to launch a three-day anti-polio campaign in the district from August 15

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Health department chalked out a comprehensive program to launch a three-day anti-polio campaign in the district from August 15.

These views were expressed by Health Chief Executive Officer Dr.Rai SamiUllah while talking to APP here on Wednesday. He said that 1,397,532 children under the age of five would be administered polio drops in district Sargodha.

He highlighted that 1420 mobile teams,198 fixed and 81 transit teams would perform polio duties,adding that total 3694 staffers will participate in the polio drive.He said that the teams would visit every house,bus stands and railway station to ensure the success of the anti- polio campaign.

Moreover,the personnel of education population welfare, social welfare and labour departments as well as policemen were deputed to accompany the mobile teams, he added.