Anti-polio Campaign Begins In City

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Anti-polio campaign begins in city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Over 1,536,000 children will be vaccinated during a week-long anti-polio drive formally started here on Monday.

As many as 4,869 mobile teams including fixed, mobile and transit will administer anti-polio drops to children under five year of age at health centers, dispensaries, hospitals, transport stands, general transport stands, interchanges, parks, railway stations and markets,besides visiting door to door in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh appealed the parents to ensure anti-polio vaccination to their children for their safe future.

