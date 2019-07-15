UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Campaign Begins In KP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:28 PM

Anti-polio campaign begins in KP

A four-day anti-polio campaign has began in eleven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) A four-day anti-polio campaign has began in eleven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa .According to Provincial Health Department, the districts where the campaign will be launched include Swabi, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Tor Ghar, Lower and Upper Kohistan, Kolai Palas, Battagram, Mansehra and Haripur.

More than six-hundred thousand children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops during the drive.Strict security measures have been taken for the security of polio teams.

