Anti-Polio Campaign begins in Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Monday inaugurated a week-long anti-Polio campaign in Mother and Child health care center by administering polio drops to children.

According o a handout issued by the District Information office, DC emphasized upon parents to cooperate with the District administration and Health department for inoculating polio vaccine to their children against deadly viral epidemic.

The DC said due to hard work of Polio Teams and other relevant departments, no polio case was reported in the district this year, hoping that polio teams and other departments would play their role for making district polio free.

District Health officer (DHO) Dr. Daulat Jamali talking to the Media said over 3,38,000 children up to five year old would be administered Polio drops and for the purpose 1038 teams had been constituted.

Among others Dr. Allah Bux Rajper, Additional DHO Dr. Riaz Shah, DDHO Dr Amina Brohi and other officers of Health department were also present in the meeting.