Anti-polio campaign begins in Tank amid strict security

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) A four-day anti-polio campaign has commenced in District Tank amid stringent security arrangements here on Monday.

According to policespokesman, a large number of personnel from the police, FC, and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed across various union councils to ensure public safety and maintain law and order during the campaign.

Prior to the deployment of security teams early in the morning, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) conducted thorough sweeps of all sensitive and key locations.

Following, officers and personnel assigned to polio duty were given a detailed briefing on maintaining their own safety, protecting health workers, and interacting courteously with the public.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Shabbir Hussain Shah, along with SP Investigation Asif Mehmood, visited various Basic Health Units (BHUs), distribution points, and team routes to review the overall security arrangements.

They issued instructions to ensure immediate response in case of any untoward incident.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Shabbir Hussain Shah said that the anti-polio campaign was a national duty, and its success was a collective responsibility.

He assured that all available resources are being utilized for the safety of the public and the success of the campaign.

Security personnel have been instructed to remain vigilant and to treat health workers and citizens with respect and cooperation throughout the campaign.

APP/slm