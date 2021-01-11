Anti-polio campaign begins to administer polio drops to 2.2 mln children in metropolis

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh on Monday inaugurated the 7-day anti-polio campaign that will continue till January 17.

Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali, District Health Officer South Dr Raj Kumar, Dr Ahmed Ali Shaikh representative of Bill and Milinda Gates Foundation, representatives of WHO, UNICEF and media persons were present on the occasion.

Commissioner Karachi at the inauguration ceremony held at Hilal Ahmer, Clifton, administered polio drops to children to kick off the anti polio campaign.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Navid Sheikh said that more than 2.2 million children up to the age of 5 years will be administered polio drops during the drive in Karachi.

The Commissioner said that the government needs support of the parents as they can play an important role in achieving the target successfully.

He appealed the parents to cooperate with the polio teams during the drive and get their children up to five years of age vaccinated in every drive.

He said anti polio campaign is a national cause as it will protect the children from the crippling disease. "It will be held every month and the parents should avail the opportunity every month to get the vaccinated so as their immunity is made strong," he addedHe said that the Anti Polio Drive would not affect the ongoing efforts for the implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government in order to control the spread of corona virus.

He said the anti polio drive has been designed as per the needs of the effective implementation of Government's SOPS of Covid 19.