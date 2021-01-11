UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Campaign Begins To Administer Polio Drops To 2.2 Mln Children In Metropolis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 08:33 PM

Anti-polio campaign begins to administer polio drops to 2.2 mln children in metropolis

Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh on Monday inaugurated the 7-day anti-polio campaign that will continue till January 17

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh on Monday inaugurated the 7-day anti-polio campaign that will continue till January 17.

Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali, District Health Officer South Dr Raj Kumar, Dr Ahmed Ali Shaikh representative of Bill and Milinda Gates Foundation, representatives of WHO, UNICEF and media persons were present on the occasion.

Commissioner Karachi at the inauguration ceremony held at Hilal Ahmer, Clifton, administered polio drops to children to kick off the anti polio campaign.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Navid Sheikh said that more than 2.2 million children up to the age of 5 years will be administered polio drops during the drive in Karachi.

The Commissioner said that the government needs support of the parents as they can play an important role in achieving the target successfully.

He appealed the parents to cooperate with the polio teams during the drive and get their children up to five years of age vaccinated in every drive.

He said anti polio campaign is a national cause as it will protect the children from the crippling disease. "It will be held every month and the parents should avail the opportunity every month to get the vaccinated so as their immunity is made strong," he addedHe said that the Anti Polio Drive would not affect the ongoing efforts for the implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government in order to control the spread of corona virus.

He said the anti polio drive has been designed as per the needs of the effective implementation of Government's SOPS of Covid 19.

Related Topics

Karachi Polio Immunity January Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Over 50 migrants rescued in Channel in two days

22 seconds ago

12 deaths, 599 new cases of COVID-19 reported in P ..

25 seconds ago

Power production of Tarbail dam reduced to 428 MW

26 seconds ago

Activists claim Venezuela police 'massacre' killed ..

28 seconds ago

KP Govt taking steps for promotion of medical tour ..

3 minutes ago

Billionaire Georgia party leader says quitting pol ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.