Anti-polio campaign beings in Abbotabad

A three-day anti-polio campaign was kicked off on Monday to vaccinate 216325 children under five years of age across the district

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :A three-day anti-polio campaign was kicked off on Monday to vaccinate 216325 children under five years of age across the district.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Shah Faisal Khanzada told media that teams would visit house to house to administer anti-polio drops to children of the targeted population.

He appealed to parents to cooperate with polio teams and get their children vaccinated against the crippling disease.

He said that the campaign would continue from September 21 to September 25 and added that effective measures had been taken to make the campaign a complete success.