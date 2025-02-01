Open Menu

Anti-polio Campaign By Administering Vaccines To Children At DHQ Hospital.

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Anti-polio campaign by administering vaccines to children at DHQ Hospital.

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal launched the anti-polio campaign by administering vaccines to children at DHQ Hospital.

District Health Office (DHO) Dr. Khushnood and other health department officers were present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner administered vaccines to the children and made ink marks on their fingers to confirm that they had been vaccinated.

On this occasion, he said that the special anti-polio campaign in the district will start from February 3.

He added that 297,122 children up to the age of five will be vaccinated in Chiniot district. All arrangements are complete to make the special anti-polio campaign 100 percent successful.

Parents must vaccinate their young children. It is only with our collective efforts that we can get rid of this deadly disease.

Recent Stories

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

1 hour ago
 27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

1 hour ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

1 hour ago
 UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

1 hour ago
 Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

2 hours ago
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

3 hours ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Net ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands

3 hours ago
 5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism laun ..

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

3 hours ago
 SCC’s committee discusses development of health ..

SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan