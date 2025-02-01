Anti-polio Campaign By Administering Vaccines To Children At DHQ Hospital.
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal launched the anti-polio campaign by administering vaccines to children at DHQ Hospital.
District Health Office (DHO) Dr. Khushnood and other health department officers were present on the occasion.
The Deputy Commissioner administered vaccines to the children and made ink marks on their fingers to confirm that they had been vaccinated.
On this occasion, he said that the special anti-polio campaign in the district will start from February 3.
He added that 297,122 children up to the age of five will be vaccinated in Chiniot district. All arrangements are complete to make the special anti-polio campaign 100 percent successful.
Parents must vaccinate their young children. It is only with our collective efforts that we can get rid of this deadly disease.
