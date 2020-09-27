UrduPoint.com
Anti-Polio Campaign Concludes In Matiari District, 1,63,600 Children Vaccinated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 08:40 PM

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The 5-day anti-polio campaign concluded on Sunday. More than 1,63,600 children up to 5-years old were targeted to be administered polio drops .

According to details, District Health Officer ( DHO) Dr Yar Muhammad Khoso, EDHO Dr Imtiaz Kakaa and focal person for polio Dr Nazeer Malah administered anti-polio drops to children at various transit points.

The Focal person Dr Nazir Malah giving details said that during the anti-polio campaign more than 1,63,600 children under 5- years of age administered polio drops while parents of 5 children refused to administer polio drops to their children.

He said that 112 area In charges, 38 Taluka and UC Medical officers and 528 polio teams were assigned duties for ongoing polio immunization.

More Stories From Pakistan

