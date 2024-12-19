Anti-polio Campaign Continues 4th Consecutive Day In AJK
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 10:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The national 5-day polio eradication drive successfully continued the 4th successive time throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir, including Mirpur on Thursday.
The campaign will continue across Azad Jammu Kashmir till Dec 20. A total of 7.52 lakh children under five years of age would be administered the anti-polio vaccine during the 5-day nationwide campaign launched across AJK on December 16, simultaneously with across the country, State Health Services Authorities said.
The campaign was launched in AJK, including the Mirpur division, by the State Health Services Dept. with the coordination of the World Health Organization, according to the State Health authorities, unveiling the salient features of the ongoing immunization campaign against polio across the AJK.
The State Health Services Chief said that no case of polio disease has emerged anywhere in Azad Jammu & Kashmir in the last 24 years.
At least 3995 mobile teams of paramedical staff have been constituted to visit door to door to administer the polio vaccine drops during the campaign across AJK, where a total of 448 fixed centers at local government hospitals and subordinate health facilities have been established by the State Polio Eradication Committee of the AJK State Health Services Department with the collaboration of the World Health Organization (WHO), the sources said.
The total staff to be involved in the AJK-wide national drive includes mobile teams comprising over 5000 workers who will be visiting door to door to immunize the children of and under 5 years of age with the polio vaccine drops during the campaign, the sources underlined.
The fixed centers have been set up at the state-run hospitals, basic health units, and rural health centers, as well as various other spots to vaccinate the children with the anti-polio drops, the sources elaborated.
A total of 169 transit points have been set up for conducting the drive under the supervision of the concerned area in charges, the sources said.
As reported earlier, the state health department’s Polio Eradication Committee has made adequate arrangements for the execution of the ongoing polio-eradication campaign in a befitting manner, the sources asserted, adding that a total of 844 areas in charge will supervise the drive at the union council level across AJK in 35 tehsils, and besides, a total of 245 union councils throughout AJK State.
In Mirpur, at least 76,656 children under 5 years of age will be administered the polio vaccine, over 431 mobile teams of paramedics in all 51 zones are visiting door to door besides serving at the 41 fixed centers and the 14 transit points.
