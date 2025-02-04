Open Menu

Anti-polio Campaign Continues In ICT On Second Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The second day of the polio vaccination campaign is underway in the Federal capital, with teams working across schools, bus stops, and public spaces to ensure every child receives the anti-polio drops.

In this regard, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration was closely monitoring the efforts, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation.

The polio vaccination campaign in the federal capital has entered its second day, with teams actively administering drops to children in schools and public areas.

Polio workers have been stationed at various bus stops and high-traffic locations to reach as many children as possible.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioners are overseeing the operations, ensuring the campaign runs smoothly.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner East has also conducted inspections to monitor the teams' progress.

Security measures have been tightened for polio teams, following directives from the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, said Memon.

Irfan Memon highlighted that polio teams are present across the city to provide protective drops to children. He urged parents to cooperate, stating that their support is crucial for securing a healthier future for their children.

The campaign aims to eliminate polio by ensuring every child is vaccinated. Authorities have called on the public to play their part in this critical initiative.

With strict supervision and heightened security, the polio campaign in Islamabad is making steady progress. Community participation remains key to its success, as every drop brings the city closer to a polio-free future.

