Anti-polio campaign continues in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, as the head of the Polio Task Force, is personally supervising the anti-polio campaign in the metropolitan.

He visited District South on Tuesday, and reviewed the ongoing anti-polio campaign. He met with polio teams and spoke with them.

He said that the role of polio teams was crucial in the efforts to eradicate polio from the country.

He said that anti-polio is a national cause and they should work with a spirit of national service.

Deputy Commissioner South, Altaf Sario, briefed the Commissioner about the anti-polio campaign in District South.

He said that the campaign was successfully ongoing in the district. On the first day of the campaign, 49,408 children under the age of five were administered polio drops in the district.

The Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the officials of the city administration in the struggle to eradicate polio from the country.

The Commissioner directed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure that the target of administering polio drops to children is achieved.

Meanwhile, Coordinator of Polio Task Force, Saud Yaqoob, briefed the Commissioner about the progress of first day of the campaign.

He said that on the first day, 524,926 children under the age of five were administered polio drops in Karachi.

The campaign will continue until September 15. In the current anti-polio campaign, more than 2.7 million children will be administered polio drops.