Anti-polio Campaign Continues In Lahore On Third Day

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Lahore Deputy Commissioner Musa Raza assessed the performance of polio field staff at Bedian Road on the third consecutive day of the anti-polio campaign.

During his visit, the DC emphasised the importance of ensuring that no child is left without receiving polio drops. He stated, “Consider this campaign a national duty and work together to make it successful.”

The DC urged polio teams to play a proactive role in the fight against polio, ensuring they visit every home to vaccinate children. He also called on parents to cooperate with the vaccination teams, stressing the necessity of administering the two drops to their children.

In addition to the polio campaign, DC Musa Raza conducted an inspection of cleanliness efforts in the area. He expressed dissatisfaction with the poor sanitation arrangements at a vacant plot and ordered the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to clear the site immediately.

He instructed that no garbage should be visible anywhere in the city, emphasizing the need for cleanliness.

Furthermore, the DC directed the removal of encroachments, particularly the relocation of shanties, and called for identifying points for their transfer. He stressed that the removal of animals from residential areas is crucial for maintaining a clean environment.

Later, DC Musa Raza made an unannounced visit to the basic health center in Ladhir, where he met with doctors and staff, inquiring about patient services. He directed the hospital administration to ensure timely provision of medications and facilities to patients. He reiterated the commitment to providing the best healthcare facilities, following the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Accompanying him were officials from the MCL Corporation and the Assistant Commissioner of Saddar.

