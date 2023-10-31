Open Menu

Anti-polio Campaign Continues In Three Districts Of KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Anti-polio campaign continues in three districts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The seven-day anti-polio campaign in three districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued on the second day today to vaccinate 1.243 million children under the age of five against the crippling disease.

As per the directives of the Provincial Emergency Operations Center the vaccination drive is being carried out in three specific districts of Peshawar, Khyber and Hangu.

According to the centre, 900,000 children in Peshawar, 229,000 in Khyber and more than 112000 children in Hangu would be vaccinated against polio. The health department has constituted 4,438 teams of polio workers for administering vaccination while 8,268 police personnel have been deployed on security duty.

APP/adi

