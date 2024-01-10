Anti-polio campaign continues on 2nd day

The anti-polio campaign continued in Narowal district on the second day, here on Wednesday

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The anti-polio campaign continued in Narowal district on the second day, here on Wednesday.

According to a handout, 111,757 children were given polio vaccine with 94 per cent coverage on the second day.

The deputy commissioner expressed satisfaction over performance of the anti-polio mobile teams. He was briefed about performance of officers on the second day.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Naveed Haider, District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Tariq, District Coordinator for National Programme Dr. Zahid Randhawa, Medical Superintendent Dr. Afzal Rajput and others were present.