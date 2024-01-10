Open Menu

Anti-polio Campaign Continues On 2nd Day

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2024 | 06:28 PM

Anti-polio campaign continues on 2nd day

The anti-polio campaign continued in Narowal district on the second day, here on Wednesday

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The anti-polio campaign continued in Narowal district on the second day, here on Wednesday.

According to a handout, 111,757 children were given polio vaccine with 94 per cent coverage on the second day.

The deputy commissioner expressed satisfaction over performance of the anti-polio mobile teams. He was briefed about performance of officers on the second day.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Naveed Haider, District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Tariq, District Coordinator for National Programme Dr. Zahid Randhawa, Medical Superintendent Dr. Afzal Rajput and others were present.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Narowal

Recent Stories

Current situation in country better than 2008, 201 ..

Current situation in country better than 2008, 2013 elections period: Solangi

6 minutes ago
 MPA's candidate booked in youth's murder attempt

MPA's candidate booked in youth's murder attempt

6 minutes ago
 Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled; two held

Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled; two held

6 minutes ago
 DC reviews progress of anti-polio drive

DC reviews progress of anti-polio drive

6 minutes ago
 Former cricket captain Lamichhane sentenced to eig ..

Former cricket captain Lamichhane sentenced to eight years for rape

16 minutes ago
 Khurram Tariq says measures being taken for cultur ..

Khurram Tariq says measures being taken for cultural development

16 minutes ago
Railways permits stops to 2 trains

Railways permits stops to 2 trains

16 minutes ago
 First ever e-Domicile facility launched in Abbotta ..

First ever e-Domicile facility launched in Abbottabad

16 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive continues on 3rd day

Anti-polio drive continues on 3rd day

23 minutes ago
 SCCI expresses grief over martyrdom in Kerman bomb ..

SCCI expresses grief over martyrdom in Kerman bombings

23 minutes ago
 WPC dispose off 2728 complaints in 2023

WPC dispose off 2728 complaints in 2023

23 minutes ago
 FTO resolves 8,128 tax-related complaints in 2023: ..

FTO resolves 8,128 tax-related complaints in 2023: Ombudsman briefs President Al ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan