Anti-Polio Campaign Continues On Fifth Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Thursday is the fifth and last day of anti-polio campaign in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, an official of the Health Department said here..

In the five-day anti-polio campaign, more than 7.4 million children were targeted to be given polio drops, the Health Department official said here.

Anti-polio campaigns continued in all districts of Peshawar, Mardan, Kohot, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan, he added.

To complete the target, polio workers are busy going door to door to administer drops to children.

The polio campaign would continue till March 9 in districts with heavy snowfall and more than 35000 teams had been constituted in that regard, the official said.

He said for this strict security arrangements were made and more than 55,000 police personnel were deployed during the anti-polio campaign.

