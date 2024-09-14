Anti-polio Campaign Entered Catch-up Phase
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2024 | 09:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The anti-polio campaign in Rawalpindi has entered the catch-up phase. Motorcycle mobilizers and drummers have also joined the field health workers to give vaccinations to children.
According to the details, kids and adults performed traditional 'atan' dance on the beat of drums at Union Council 6 and 8 in Rawalpindi on Saturday.
The area depicted an amusement environment when residents very well appreciated and warmly welcomed the police vaccinating teams.
It is worth mentioning that in Rawalpindi, 10 motorcycle mobilizers and 20 drummers are deployed with Polio Teams of various Union Councils. Announcements are being made in various union councils with the help of drums and publicity through non-traditional methods is aimed at drawing attention to polio.
