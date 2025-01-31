Anti Polio campaign from Feb 3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The anti-polio campaign will begin in Punjab from February 3. In Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad, the campaign will continue until February 9, while in other districts, it will conclude on February 7.

The health authorities have set a target of vaccinating 23.3 million children across the province during the campaign. A meeting to review the arrangements for the anti-polio campaign was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman. Officials from relevant departments and representatives of international organizations working for polio eradication attended the meeting. All divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners joined via video link. The meeting decided that in view of the exams in schools, minimal staff from the education Department would be engaged in the campaign.

The chief secretary directed that the anti-polio campaign be made effective and successful. He stated that the threat persists as long as the polio virus is present in the environmental samples, adding that the deputy commissioners should personally oversee the campaign. He further emphasized the use of modern technology to achieve the desired results in the polio eradication efforts, noting that digitization can improve microplans.

The chief secretary instructed the deputy commissioners to make special arrangements at transit points for administering vaccines. Secretary Primary Health, Nadia Saqib, gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. She mentioned that all arrangements for the anti-polio campaign, starting from February 3, have been completed. A total of 2,654 transit teams, 4,888 fixed teams, and 85,000 mobile teams have been formed for the campaign, she concluded.