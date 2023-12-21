Open Menu

Anti-polio Campaign From Jan 8

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Anti-polio campaign from Jan 8

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has said the next anti-polio campaign in the district will be observed from January 8 to 14.

A total of 4,869 teams will be on duty to administer vaccine to more than 1,536,000 children up to five years of age.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee in which Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan was also present.

He ordered for utilising all available resources to make the polio campaign 100 per cent successful.

Related Topics

Polio January All From

Recent Stories

Turkey's central bank delivers smaller rate hike

Turkey's central bank delivers smaller rate hike

10 minutes ago
 Tukiye's central bank raises policy interest rate ..

Tukiye's central bank raises policy interest rate to 42.5 pct

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for holding Israel accountable for ..

Pakistan calls for holding Israel accountable for its actions

49 minutes ago
 FM Jilani reaffirms Pakistan’s support to Int’ ..

59 minutes ago
 Markets mixed after Wall St losses as Fed rate ral ..

Markets mixed after Wall St losses as Fed rate rally pauses

10 minutes ago
 Steady recovery continues: Rupee gains 12 paisa ag ..

Steady recovery continues: Rupee gains 12 paisa against Dollar

10 minutes ago
PPP enters into alliance with Miankhel, Makhdoom f ..

PPP enters into alliance with Miankhel, Makhdoom families in Dera

8 minutes ago
 PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 trea ..

PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 treatment centers

2 hours ago
 CPDI calls for widely discussing budgetary proposa ..

CPDI calls for widely discussing budgetary proposals by key stakeholders

8 minutes ago
 Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveil ..

Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveiling ‘Dunki’ teaser

3 hours ago
 3rd round of 'Infodor Media Salon' held

3rd round of 'Infodor Media Salon' held

8 minutes ago
 Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification ..

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification to lead PTI in Gilgit-Baltist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan