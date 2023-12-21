Anti-polio campaign from Jan 8

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has said the next anti-polio campaign in the district will be observed from January 8 to 14.

A total of 4,869 teams will be on duty to administer vaccine to more than 1,536,000 children up to five years of age.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee in which Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan was also present.

He ordered for utilising all available resources to make the polio campaign 100 per cent successful.