Anti-polio Campaign From January 8-12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2024 | 02:50 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The anti-polio campaign will continue in Narowal district from 8th to 12th January.

During the campaign, 370,912 children under five years of age will be administered vaccine for which a total of 1292 teams will perform duty.

According to a handout, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Raza directed the officers concerned to use all available resources to make the campaign 100 per cent successful. In this regard, implementation should be carried out according to the micro plan so that previous drawbacks and weaknesses can be removed 100pc.

