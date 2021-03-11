UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Campaign From March 29

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:50 AM

Anti-polio campaign from March 29

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur, Asia Gull reviewed anti-polio campaign arrangements during a meeting at the DC office here.

While all heads of district departments were the meeting was briefed that the vaccination campaign would begin from March 29 to continue till April 2.

Children up to five years age would be administered anti-polio vaccine.

To achieve the targets, as many as 117 UCMO's, 313 area in-charge, as well as 131 fixed, 74 transit ,1381 mobile teams would administer the vaccine in their respective areas.

The DC directed concerned officials to strictly follow corona SOP's during the campaign.He urged parents to cooperate with polio teams and play their role for polio-free country

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Kasur March April All From Asia

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 March 2021

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Developing countries can drive energy transition f ..

10 hours ago

World Government Summit Dialogues conclude

10 hours ago

Roglic takes Paris-Nice lead as Geoghegan Hart cra ..

10 hours ago

COAS holds separate meetings with Bahrain's Comman ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.