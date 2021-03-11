Anti-polio campaign from March 29

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur, Asia Gull reviewed anti-polio campaign arrangements during a meeting at the DC office here.

While all heads of district departments were the meeting was briefed that the vaccination campaign would begin from March 29 to continue till April 2.

Children up to five years age would be administered anti-polio vaccine.

To achieve the targets, as many as 117 UCMO's, 313 area in-charge, as well as 131 fixed, 74 transit ,1381 mobile teams would administer the vaccine in their respective areas.

The DC directed concerned officials to strictly follow corona SOP's during the campaign.He urged parents to cooperate with polio teams and play their role for polio-free country